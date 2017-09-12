Cayman Islands DCFS staff honoured for Adult Special Needs work

Several Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) caregivers were recently recognised for advancing the department’s Adult Special Needs Programme.

Nominated earlier this year, eight staffers received awards from the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI), at its annual Caregivers Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, 2 September 2017.

Recipients Claude Stewart, Hope Morgan Scott, Sheena Buttrum, Lyrea Henry, Paula Henry Sinclair, Marlene Bonnick, Priscilla Hilbert and Kayla Davis are community care workers, team leaders, managers and home care assistants.

Among the attributes that earned them special recognition from the non-profit body was their courtesy when caring for clients, their leadership skills when interacting with colleagues and prioritising client welfare by covering extra shifts.

“I am delighted that the ADACI chose to honour these staff for their professionalism,” said DCFS Director Felicia Robinson. “They are representative of so many frontline staff in social care delivery, who despite working long hours under challenging circumstances are often unsung heroes.”

The awardees work in the DCFS-run East End Sunrise Cottage, Maple House and Golden Age Home residential facilities.