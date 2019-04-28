Cayman Islands DCFS seeks Hurricane Shelter Volunteers for upcoming season

en.people.cn

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – With the 2019 hurricane season starting 1 June, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is now seeking persons interested in becoming shelter volunteers in Grand Cayman.

As part of its annual hurricane shelter volunteer programme, the DCFS, in partnership with the Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) is holding training sessions on Monday, 27 and Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

This year, DCFS plans on training approximately 100 volunteers. This number will ensure there is an adequate pool of volunteers to draw from to assist with shelter operations in the event of a hurricane during the six-month long season.

Persons interested in volunteering for hurricane shelter training must sign up on or before Friday, 17 May. Interested parties are required to attend both training sessions from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at John Gray School Hall. Those who completed their training in 2017 and 2018 need not attend the upcoming sessions but must still register.

During the sessions, attendees will be instructed in all areas of shelter management. Trainee volunteers will learn, among other procedures: basic radio skills to liaise with the National Emergency Operations Centre; the rules and regulations governing the shelter; child protection protocol; the hurricane activation stages; safety precautions including an understanding of what items are not allowed in a shelter.

Once volunteers complete the DCFS/HMCI training, they will receive certification and their contact details will be added to the register of volunteers.

Some of the 16 shelters in Grand Cayman will be staffed by Cayman Islands Red Cross volunteers. Additionally, some shelters are designated as Emergency Medical Shelters which will be staffed by Health Services Authority personnel.

To sign up to attend this year’s hurricane shelter training sessions, email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky or call 949-0920.