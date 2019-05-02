Cayman Islands DCFS appoints new Deputy Director

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – TheDepartment of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rayle Roberts as its incoming Deputy Director. Mr. Roberts takes up his post on Wednesday, 15 May 2019.

The appointee comes well-qualified to the position having a master’s degree in social work and counselling with a minor in gerontology, augmented by 20 years of experience in counselling and psychotherapy.

Mr. Roberts worked in various agencies in Florida and Grand Cayman before setting up and gaining managerial experience in private practice from 2010.

A motivational speaker, trainer, consultant and therapist; Mr. Roberts has combined practical casework with the delivery of professional training sessions in team-building.

“I am very pleased to have another young qualified Caymanian take up a management post in the Department of Children and Family Services,” said Ministry of Community Affairs Chief Officer Teresa Echenique.

“Based on his qualifications and experience, I feel that Mr. Roberts will complement Director Mendoza-Williams and together they will continue to enhance and develop services and standards to the benefit of our community.”

“I wish to welcome Mr. Roberts to the team and look forward to working with him,” she concluded.

“With the appointment of Mr. Roberts as Deputy Director, the department has filled a critical role in the management structure,” said DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.

“Mr. Roberts’ skills and expertise are definitely assets to the organisation and we highly anticipate his contributions to the ongoing development of social work practice in the Cayman Islands,” she ended.

Speaking ahead of joining the 155-strong department, Mr. Roberts talked about his motivation for taking up the senior Civil Service position. “The one thing I have always known I’d like to do with my life is to help others,” he said.

“I pursued a calling in social work because making a difference in people’s lives is the most important aspect of a career to me. By taking on this exciting challenge as the new Deputy Director of the Department of Children and Family Services, I know I will accomplish this. I have been gifted with the ability to bring people together and I am looking forward to using this gift to help develop and lead this dynamic, multi-faceted team.”

“Since obtaining my master’s degree, I have had the opportunity to provide therapy and training to individuals and businesses in the United States, St. Maarten, Jamaica, and most importantly, right here at home. I look forward to working with the talented and competent members of the department as we work together to achieve its overall goals, through our direct impact on the most vulnerable members of our community,” he concluded.

An active member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, Mr. Roberts is Deputy Chair of the National Drug Council,and is affiliated to several on-island sports bodies.

Caption and picture (Supplied)

DDDCFS: Incoming Deputy Director of Department of Children and Family Services Rayle Roberts.