CAYMAN ISLANDS: DATS A MANGO STAIN?!” Saturday, 14th July10:00 AM – 2:00 PM MUSEUM

In Cayman, mango season is highly anticipated, and the sweet, unique flavor of the mango is enjoyed by all. Locals reminisce on diving up mangoes in the sea and going in the land to find the perfect tree to climb, whether it be for a long, round, or a Julie mango. The maiden plum and cockspur weren’t any match for anyone with mangoes on their mind.

Join us on Saturday, 14th July10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at our 3rd annual Mango Season at the Museum on the Waterfront. Admission is free to the public. Enjoy food and mango products, a mango peeling/eating competition, music by local artists, and arts & crafts and fun for the kids and entire family in a family-friendly environment.

