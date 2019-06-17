Cayman Islands CyDEC Conference taking place Thursday, June 20th

Date: Thursday 20th June, 2019

Time: 8.30am – 5.00pm, followed by a cocktail reception

Location: Aurea Ballroom, Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa

What: Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference, CyDEC 2019

Who: Hon Alden McLaughlin, Premier of the Cayman Islands & Minister for Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs

Hon Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs

Justin Fisher, Co-Founder and CEO of VeriBlock

Nolan Bauerle, Writer and Researcher for CoinDesk

Rayford Britton, Deputy Head of Policy and Development Division

Ravi Bahadursingh, Barrister at Chancery Lane Chambers

Alexandra Simonova, Risk Advisory and Consulting at Deloitte

Petri Basson, IT Advisor at KPMG Cayman Islands

Paul Byles, Director of FTS

Background:

The 2nd annual CYDEC Conference is Cayman’s largest digital economy conference, bringing together global and local experts to showcase new ideas and applied technological advancements for leaders in both the private and public sectors.

Topics being covered include:

· So…what’s blockchain doing now? Some of the world’s most fascinating innovations involving blockchain technology and where the phenomenon is going next.

· Cryptocurrencies market – boom, bust and its future. Exploring cryptocurrencies’ successes and failures. Is the glass half empty or half full?

· Panel discussion: Regulation. How should regulators manage the risks associated with fintech.

· The future of education. How Digitisation has disrupted education practices

· Panel discussion: Technology and us. How exactly are our lives being ‘disrupted’ and what does it mean for the future?

· What now for ICOs? Why ICOs remain an opportunity for IFCs, how risks can be managed and where this new structure is headed in the foreseeable future.

· Cayman’s Robotics. A fascinating display of local talent in the robotics arena.