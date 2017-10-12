Cayman Islands Customs Registration of Importers begins 16 October 2017

From The Cayman Islands Customs Department

To help importers start using a system for entry declaration, the Department will start registering importers starting Monday, 16 October 2017.

The registration is required by the implementation of a new online electronic system for entry declaration. Effective 1 November 2017, the Cayman Islands Customs Department will implement the new system. This will require importers to complete and submit entries electronically to Customs using the new gateway portal COLS (Customs Online System). Importers will be able to access the portal through the website www.customs.gov.ky.

For individuals who have not yet received training in the use of the system, Customs will provide in-house training.

However, before they can use COLS, importers will have to be formally registered and recognised as an importer by Customs. This will require each individual to come in and provide Customs with relevant information including a government-issued identification, e.g., driver’s licence or passport. Additionally, it will be necessary for companies and businesses to provide their business licence and/or companies registration including directorship.

As a result, Customs will begin the registration process starting Monday, 16 October through 27 October 2017, from 8:30am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday. Registration will take place on the 1st floor of Customs Headquarters, located at #42 Owens Roberts Drive (locally known as Airport Road).

However, if they miss this period to be registered, Customs will continue to register importers during normal business hours. Although most importers were previously registered in the old system, it is necessary for all importers to be registered in the new system. Once registered with Customs, importers can then submit entries electronically and do business with Customs, without having to attend in person.

Cayman Islands Customs Management thanks importers for their cooperation and understanding and looks forward to continued partnership.