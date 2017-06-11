Cayman Islands Customs narcotics search leads to another arrest

From Cayman Islands Customs

Narcotics Search Leads to Another Customs Arrest

On Thursday night, 8th June 2017, the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Customs K-9 Unit and Customs Fraud Enforcement Team, along with representatives from the Agriculture Department, searched a second residence for undeclared goods.

As a result of that search, material suspected to be narcotics were recovered namely vegetable matter resembling ganja and white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. As a result, the occupant of this residence was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics. Investigation into this matter is also ongoing.

This arrest is in addition to the Customs arrests on Wednesday, 7th June 2017, of two persons in relation to an unsecured animal on a Cayman Airways flight.

END

IMAGE: 9&10 News