September 19, 2017

Cayman Islands customs arrest three in drug operations

September 18, 2017
From Customs Department

On Friday evening (15 September 2017), an operation by at the Owen Roberts International Airport resulted in the arrest of two departing passengers on suspicion of a number of drug offences including possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply. The two passengers, a male and a female, were destined for Cayman Brac when they were arrested.

In a follow up operation by Customs Officers, the search of a residence in resulted in the arrest of a male on suspicion of possession of ganja following the recovery of ganja, weighing scales and other utensils from the residence.

All three suspects are Caymanian. The two suspects arrested at the airport remain in custody while the male who was arrested at his residence in West Bay was granted bail. Investigations are continuing.

