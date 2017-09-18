Cayman Islands customs arrest three in drug operations

From Cayman Islands Customs Department

On Friday evening (15 September 2017), an operation by Customs Officers at the Owen Roberts International Airport resulted in the arrest of two departing passengers on suspicion of a number of drug offences including possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply. The two passengers, a male and a female, were destined for Cayman Brac when they were arrested.

In a follow up operation by Customs Officers, the search of a residence in West Bay resulted in the arrest of a male on suspicion of possession of ganja following the recovery of ganja, weighing scales and other utensils from the residence.

All three suspects are Caymanian. The two suspects arrested at the airport remain in custody while the male who was arrested at his residence in West Bay was granted bail. Investigations are continuing.

END

DrugsLBC