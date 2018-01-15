Cayman Islands Customs announces drugs and firearm arrests

The Cayman Islands Customs Department has announced five recent arrests.

On Tuesday, 9th January 2018, a 24 year old male Nicaraguan national was arrested by Customs for Possession and Importation of Ganja at the Owens Roberts International Airport following his arrival on a Cayman Airways charter flight from Nicaragua. He was bailed and has already appeared in court.

On Friday, 12th January, a 35 year old Caymanian male and a 34 year old Trinidadian female who is a Permanent Resident in the Cayman Islands were arrested by Customs in connection with the Importation of Ganja through our Parcel Post Office. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

On Saturday, 13th January, a 23 year old male American Citizen was arrested by Customs upon his departure at the Owen Roberts International Airport for Possession of Ganja. He was bailed to appear in Court this week.

On Saturday, 13th January, a 62 year old male American Citizen was arrested by Customs upon his departure at the Owen Roberts International Airport for Possession of a loaded unlicensed firearm. He remains in custody pending his appearance in court this week.

In announcing these recent arrests, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said, “Once again, I sincerely thank our diligent and dedicated Customs Officers as they continue to work very hard and very long hours protecting our borders.” The Collector continued, “Our task is made easier today by our partnership with other key stakeholders, including and particularly the RCIPS and the Immigration Department. The recent joint operation with the RCIPS to capture a US fugitive who was wanted for murder is another fine example of the successes this partnership can generate.”

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who is the officer responsible for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, in commenting on the recent arrests said, “These latest interdictions and arrests are great examples of the Customs enforcement reforms implemented and our Customs officers’ vigilance and dedication to securing our borders. I congratulate all the officers involved. The sustained Customs Department, RCIPS and Immigration Department collaboration allows us to be more effective in protecting the public from contraband and other threats to our national security.”

