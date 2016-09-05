Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation says “It was a busy and successful summer”

From CNCF

THANK YOU, BUTTERFIELD FOR YOUR SPONSORSHIP OF THE YOUNG AT ARTS PROGRAMME

Young at Arts The Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) would like to thank Butterfield for their continued support and generous sponsorship of the Young at Arts Theatre Intensive. The programme culminated with four hit performances by the young cast of the locally written musical, “Isabel” by Patricia Marie Bent, on August 5th through 7th at the Harquail Studio Theatre.

The bright young stars dedicated six weeks of their summer learning intermediate performance technique and preparing the workshow under the tutelage of regionally acclaimed director, Eugene Williams, choreographer Nicole Durant, and Janelle Tibbetts of Spark Musical School. Ranging in age from 12 to 18 years old, the students had to audition for a place in the Intensive. At the end of the programme, they each received a certificate signed by CNCF Artistic Director Dr. Henry Muttoo and, it’s hoped, gained an even deeper love of the performing arts. They came away, also, with even further insight into life in old Cayman, as the play itself takes place in Cayman’s past; the students visited the treasured historical site “Mind’s Eye” (Miss Lassie’s house in South Sound), in addition to learning about catboats from Capt. Kem Jackson, rope laying from Deal Ebanks, and more. The heartwarming love story, with unexpected twists and turns, was the winning play in the 2003 National Playwriting Competition.

The Young at Arts participants have said how much they enjoyed their experience and many of them are excited to come again next year.

The CNCF Young at Arts Programme, which cultivates young talent in the arts, would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship by Butterfield. CNCF is deeply appreciative of Butterfield’s commitment and support of the arts in Cayman.

IMAGE: Photo: The cast of the Young At Arts Workshow Production Isabel, pictured with Ms. Amanda Webster of Butterfield Personal Lending (centre).