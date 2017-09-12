Cayman Islands: CUC GPFL opening rally this Saturday (16)

The primary school girls will kick-off the 2017 CUC primary school football season this Saturday, September 16th with the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) Opening Rally at the traditional home of local football, the T.E. McField Sports Field (Annex Field) in George Town beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The boys kick-off their season with the CUC Primary Football League (PFL) Opening Rally next Saturday, October 23rd, also at the Annex Field, and the PFL and GPFL regular seasons will begin on Saturday, September 30th at venues across the Island.

This Saturday, the girls take centre stage as Prospect Primary defend their 2016 GPFL Opening Rally title. Last September, the young ladies from Prospect defeated St. Ignatius Prep 1-0 in the final of the inaugural GPFL Opening Rally. Cayman Prep claimed third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ 1-0.

Other schools participating this year include Cayman International School, Cayman Prep, George Town Primary School, Sir John A. Cumber Primary and St. Ignatius Prep.

Opening rallies have always been highly entertaining and very competitive. The six schools competing this Saturday include Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius Prep, George Town Primary, Cayman International School and Sir John A. Cumber Primary

The Rally is an exciting, fast-paced one-day tournament with games being a short 10 minutes per half with no off sides. Games must end with a winner. If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties will decide the victor.

CUC Girls’ Primary Football League Representative:

The first round of play is round-robin with each school playing the other schools once. The second round is the knockout stage where the school finishing first plays the school finishing fourth and the school finishing second plays the school finishing third in the semi finals. The winners of the semi finals play in the final and the losers from the semi finals play for third place.

The PFL Committee encourages fans of “the powerful game” and youth sports to make their way to the T.E. McField Sports Field (Annex Field) this Saturday to cheer on the young ladies.

Special thanks to contributing sponsors Progressive Distributors, the CUC Primary Football League’s exclusive supplier of Gatorade.

IMAGE: The CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) Rally is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at the Annex Field.