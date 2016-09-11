Cayman Islands: Cuban Migrants Update

A group of 15 Cuban migrants entered our waters, in the Bodden Town area, on 07/SEP/16 around 10pm.

The group expressed a desire to continue their journey and departed the following afternoon.

Due to damage sustained to their vessel during their departure the group returned the following morning.

A second attempt to depart was made today.

Four migrants decided not to continue. They were taken into custody by Immigration Officials.

The remaining 11 migrants continued the journey, but had not left the jurisdiction before experiencing difficulty and had to abort the trip. They were taken into custody.

Within the last week 15 migrants have been repatriated to Havana, Cuba.

Currently 73 Cuban migrants remain in Immigration custody on Island.