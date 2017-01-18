January 18, 2017

Cayman Islands: Cuban migrants update

Twenty-eight Cuban migrants landed in on January 13th, after their makeshift vessel ran aground. Arrangements are underway to have the vessel safely removed.

The group of 25 males and 3 females are currently in immigration custody in Cayman Brac – awaiting transfer to .

Another migrant vessel which ran aground late last year, in the Barkers area, was successfully removed from the ocean on January 15th.

To date there are 113 Cuban migrants in Immigration custody. They are housed at the or an approved facility.

