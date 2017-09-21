Cayman Islands CTMH Doctors Hospital Pharmacy – Hurricane Relief – Anguilla

The Cayman Islands Government has arranged Hurricane Relief for our Caribbean neighbors in Anguilla who experienced extensive damage during Hurricane Irma. CTMH Doctors Hospital Pharmacy was contacted by HSA asking to contribute medical supplies and medication for the people of Anguilla. Our materials management team (Naomi Clery & Damion Tomlin) stepped into action arranging medical supplies that were essential to Hurricane Relief. Our Home Healthcare Advisor Jocelyn McLeod also stepped up to support Anguilla with braces and support products. Maureen Gipple & Simone Davis also acted as leading Pharmacists in arranging crucial medications for the Anguilla communities.

Our staff is fully aware of the devastation a hurricane can have on an island in the Caribbean. CTMH Doctors Hospital Pharmacy stands with our neighbors in Anguilla and hopes to have their supplies to arrive Tuesday September 12th. While our pharmacy was put to the test in arranging Hurricane Relief supplies; our team still fully operated with its daily operations in supplying prescriptions and pharmaceutical one on one counseling to the people of the Cayman Islands.

CTMH Doctors Hospital Pharmacy wants everyone in the Cayman Islands to contribute and respond to Hurricane Irma’s devastating damages. Our staff encourages the support and relief efforts to our Caribbean neighbors. At CTMH Doctors Hospital Pharmacy we are a part of the Caribbean family and want to open the spectrum in ‘Taking Care of Your Health’.

IMAGE: Naomi Clery & Damion Tomlin

