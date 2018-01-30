Cayman Islands: CTMH Doctors Hospital/ NovoClinic Cayman – A balanced fusion

The Caribbean is known for relieving life’s greatest tensions and strains. People from all over the world travel to the Cayman Islands to seek this balance in life. Now the healing power of the Islands includes advanced medical care, attracting highly-specialized surgeons and innovative procedures.

One example is the BalancedBackTM Posterior Total Joint Replacement for the lumbar spine, offered under clinical protocol by NovoClinic Cayman and CTMH Doctors Hospital.

BalancedBackTM is an alternative to spinal fusion for patients suffering from leg and back pain – the only such product available worldwide. The patented procedure is an advanced form of artificial disc technology, replacing the function of both the disc and facet joints at one or more damaged lumbar levels, restoring mobility and natural spinal balance.

Procedures are performed at CTMH Doctors Hospital by Dr. Scott Hodges, DO, a fellowship- trained orthopaedic spine surgeon and one of the developers of the technology. Dr. Hodges has performed more than 15,000 spinal fusions and is the author of nearly 100 scholarly publications. He maintains dual practices and medical licensure at NovoClinic Cayman with privileges at CTMH Doctors Hospital and at his center in the United States.

To learn more about BalancedBackTM or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Hodges to discuss other spinal conditions, please contact NovoClinic Cayman at 746-6080 or via email at clinic@novocayman.com.

About CTMH Doctors Hospital

CTMH Doctors Hospital is a private eighteen-bed hospital in the Cayman Islands specializing in surgical care. Our modern facilities are centrally located just minutes from the Owen Roberts International Airport, less than 2-hours by air from Miami and only 45-minutes from Jamaica. CTMH Doctors Hospital also provides 24- hour urgent care and a full range of specialty services. For more information please visit www.DoctorsHospitalCayman.com.

About Novo Clinic Cayman

NovoClinic Cayman is a modern facility located on Eastern Avenue at BritCay House, dedicated to personalized healthcare through quality, communication, and compassion. NovoClinic Cayman’s specialists offer Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine, Dermatology, Aesthetics, and Accupuncture consultations. For more information please visit www.NovoClinic.ky.

About Dr. Hodges

Dr. Scott Hodges, DO is a fellowship-trained orthopaedic spine surgeon with 25 years of experience in complex reconstructions, minimally-invasive procedures, and motion technology. He is an active researcher and member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American Medical Association, the American College of Spine Surgery, the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners, the Scoliosis Research Society, the Cervical Spine Research Society, the Orthopaedic Research Society, the Spine Arthroplasty Society, the Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, the North American Spine Society, and the International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine. Patient feedback for Dr. Hodges is available at www.HealthGrades.com.