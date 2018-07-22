Cayman Islands: CTMH Doctors Hospital – New General Practitioner

CTMH Doctors Hospital is proud to announce that our family is still growing. A big welcome to our new GP – Dr. Renisha David from the UK. Her practice is rooted into her DNA as her mother was a successful nurse, passionate in supporting the people around her and giving back to the community. With both her parents from the Caribbean she felt all too familiar in spreading her wings to Grand Cayman. It all started for Dr. David when she was in her GCSE work experience with a hospital neurologist and on the ward. She learned at very young age that the intricacies of hospital teamwork for one individual can save the lives of many. Her drive in Healthcare didn’t stop there as within the next couple years she was off to Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ Medical School, London. Prior to this, she completed a BSC in Psychology with Basic Medical Science.

Dr. Renisha David has a special interest in exercise medicine and is passionate about the use of exercise on prescription for the management of chronic disease. She believes in empowering the community by encouraging patients to take ownership in their health and to change the negative stigma’s that go with physical exercise in todays society. Dr. David would like to begin cracking down on Cayman’s Obesity Statistics and provide an olive branch to those in need of a healthier lifestyle. She is currently completing a master’s degree in sport and exercise medicine at Queen Mary’s University, London. She also has an interest in lifestyle Medicine and General well-being.

Call 949-6066 to book an appointment today or go online at www.doctorshospitalcayman.com

About CTMH Doctors Hospital

CTMH Doctors Hospital originally opened in May 2000, with a vision to provide exceptional health care to our clients and patients. Our on-going commitment to this vision can be seen through our continued investment in some of the most advanced medical equipment available, as well as through our highly qualified staff.

CTMH Doctors Hospital (formerly the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital) is a private, for-profit hospital in the Cayman Islands dedicated to providing exceptional health care to the Cayman Islands. Our modern facilities are centrally located in the capital of Grand Cayman, just minutes from the Owen Roberts International Airport. Our central location is less than a 2-hour flight from Miami and only a 45-minute flight from Jamaica. CTMH Doctors Hospital is a sixteen bed, medical/surgical hospital specializing in surgical care. The residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands enjoy access to a full range of health care services provided by our internationally recognized, locally residing physicians and visiting specialists. Our 24-hour urgent care and consistent investment in state-of-the-art technology exemplify our commitment to improving the quality of life of the people of the Cayman Islands.

For more information please visit: www.doctorshospitalcayman.com