Cayman Islands’ CTMH announces publication in Surgery Journal

Two doctors at Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital (CTMH), Dr. Yaron Rado, Chairman of the Board and Chief Radiologist, and Dr. Christopher Bromley, General Surgeon, published a Case Report entitled A Case of a Chronic Pancreatic Pseudocyst Causing Atraumatic Splenic Rupture without Evidence of Acute Pancreatitis. This case report, published in Case Reports in Surgery, was studied and written in collaboration with three doctors from the UK who were shadowing our doctors at the time of the incident:

Dr. Parisa Moori – University of Liverpool Medical School, Liverpool, UK

Dr. Edward J. Nevins – University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool, UK

Dr. Thomas Wright – University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool, UK

The case report explores the rare complication of a pancreatic pseudocyst (PP) in a male patient admitted to CTMH. It explains what PP is, and how this case developed. A splenic rupture is a life-threatening complication and due to the tight collaboration between the departments of CTMH, the patient’s life could be saved.

“A 29-year-old male, with a history of excessive alcohol intake and chronic pancreatitis, presented to the emergency department at The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital, Cayman Islands. He exhibited a 24-hour history of abdominal pain, which was increasing in intensity, without a history of significant trauma…” – https://www.hindawi.com/journals/cris/2016/2192943/

Both Dr. Rado and Dr. Bromley have extensive years of experience in their respective fields, through this case, and their years of experience, they were able to postulate that when specific findings occur in a patient under the circumstances discussed in the case, what may happen next. Given this insight, these exceptional doctors worked together to prepare this report to share this information with others in the medical field. They hope that by raising awareness, they will be enabling other emergency departments to diagnose similar cases.

About CTMH

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital (CTMH) is a private hospital in the Cayman Islands dedicated to providing exceptional health care to the Cayman Islands. Our modern facilities are centrally located in the capital of Grand Cayman, just minutes from the Owen Roberts International Airport. Our central location is just over a one-hour flight from Miami and only a 45-minute flight from Jamaica. CTMH is a 24-hour hospital specialising in surgical and urgent care. The residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands enjoy access to a full range of health care services provided by our internationally recognised, locally residing physicians and visiting specialists.

Dr. Yaron Rado

CTMH Chief Radiologist

Dr. Yaron Rado is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Radiologist at Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital (CTMH) and Cayman Islands Imaging (CII). He completed his medical training at the University of Hamburg graduating in 1999 and completed his Residency in Radiology at the University of Duesseldorf, Germany. He is a Board-Certified Radiologist in Germany, and registered with the General Medical Council, UK. Dr. Rado is also a member of the Radiological Society of North America, Inc., and a member of the German Röntgen Society.

Dr. Christopher Bromley

CTMH General Surgeon

Dr. Bromley graduated in medicine from Glasgow University, Scotland in 1970 with the award of the William Hunter medal in Clinical Surgery. Dr. Bromley came to Cayman in early 1995 as Chief Surgeon of the Cayman Islands Health Services, and from 2002 onwards he has practiced as an independent general surgeon at the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital, with special interest in minimally invasive surgery and endoscopy.