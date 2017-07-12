Cayman Islands Crisis Centre hosts Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala

Crisis Centre to Bring Ancient Greece to Cayman for the Return of their Annual Gala

Grand Cayman, 12 July 2017: The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (“CICC”) is to host its second fundraising dinner and auction, “Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala”, on Saturday, 16 September at Ristorante Pappagalo. Marking the start of gala season, and after a two year hiatus, the event aims to raise much needed funds to support the CICC’s efforts in ending domestic violence in the Cayman Islands.

The Greek inspired gala will transport guests to the mythical times of Ancient Greece where they will discover and revel in a magical night of cocktails, dance, authentic Greek food and entertainment amidst iconic columns, togas, heroes and goddesses. Patrons will become Athenian for the evening, donning elegant Grecian attire or black-tie and dine like the Gods under the stars in a festive blue-and-white soiree.

More than 1,000 women and children have been provided with housing, counselling and support services since the founding of the CICC in 2003. Annually the CICC answers more than 300 calls on the 24 hour crisis line. The charitable organisation is working hard to educate the public about the prevalence of domestic abuse and child sexual abuse and make sure those affected have the right support to protect themselves against domestic violence.

“We are pleased the gala will be returning to assist in raising funds for our general operating budget which enables us to continue providing an array of programmes and services that decrease the violence in our community,” said Ania Milanowska, Executive Director of CICC. “It will be an extraordinary evening to experience Ancient Greece in an intimate setting, and to show your support for the CICC.”

Tickets to the event are CI$150 per person and CI$1,250 for groups of ten. All proceeds will assist the CICC in providing abused women and their children emergency shelter and most of all the chance to live a life free of violence. To reserve tickets or sponsorships, please contact Lauren Christie at lauren@bermanfisher.com. For more information on the CICC or to learn how you can get involved, please contact Ania Milanowska at ania.milanowska@cicc.ky.