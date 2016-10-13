Cayman Islands: Criminal charges in George Town and West Bay burglaries; Property recovered in a third

From RCIPS: Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:39 AM
Criminal Charges in George Town and West Bay Burglaries; Property Recovered in a Third
On Tuesday, 11 October, a man, age 52 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with two separate cases involving break-ins at residences in George Town and West Bay. The first case involved a burglary that occurred on 20 August 2016 at a residence on North Church Street during which a quantity of alcohol was stolen. The second case involves a burglary at a residence on West Bay Road in West Bay on 12 September 2016 during which appliances, including a stove, A/C unit and washer, as well as other items, were stolen.
The man has been charged with both burglaries this morning and will be in court today, 13 October.
In a separate matter yesterday, Wednesday, 12 October, police responded around 4:30PM to a report of a burglary at an address on Coco Breeze Close in West Bay. The daytime burglary had been discovered when the resident returned home shortly before. A quantity of cash, a laptop, other electronics and jewelry were missing.
Around 6PM yesterday evening the laptop and other electronics were recovered during a police operation at an address in West Bay. The property was returned to the complainant later in the evening. No arrests have yet been made in the matter.
