Cayman Islands cricket scores big with NCB Cayman partnership

Private bank, NCB Cayman, has announced an exciting partnership with Cayman Cricket to support the future growth and development of the sport.

NCB Cayman has signed a main sponsor agreement with Cayman Cricket, which will help support the organisation through an exciting period in its development.

Cayman Cricket’s objectives for the next few years include plans to increase opportunities for families and individuals across all sections of the community to get involved in playing cricket, to make the association as self-financing as practicable, and to maintain a quality coaching programme to support competitively organised cricket in the Cayman Islands

Cayman Cricket president, Abali Hoilett, commented: “The support of our sponsors, like NCB Cayman, is vital to the continued development of cricket in the Cayman Islands, and we are extremely grateful that they have come on board as one of our major sponsors. We look forward to a long-term partnership with NCB bank and would like to thank Phillip Harrison and the senior management team for their interest and support.”

Phillip Harrison, managing director, of NCB Cayman said: “NCB has a long and proud history of helping to build-up the communities in which we serve, and this is an approach which I am pleased to continue in our Cayman Islands office.

“We are very proud to be associated with cricket in the Cayman Islands — cricket as a sport has great significance across the whole Caribbean and NCB has been involved in supporting cricket camps, competitions and other aspects of the sport’s development through our parent company’s charitable foundation in Jamaica. We are pleased to continue this work here in Cayman.”

NCB Cayman is a private bank, investment management firm and corporate & trust services provider based in the Cayman Islands. NCB Cayman is a division of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB), which is one of the largest financial services institution in the Caribbean, with roots dating back to 1837 and over 2500 employees in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.