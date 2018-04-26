Cayman Islands: Create memories with mom this Mother’s Day at Camana Bay

From conversations over brunch to snapping keepsake photos and choosing the perfect gift – find thoughtful ways to celebrate the special woman in your life at Camana Bay in the lead-up to May 13 – Mother’s Day.

The fun begins this Saturday, April 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Island Jewellers where you can treat Mom to a gift from Pandora. Shoppers can browse the new Mother’s Day collection while enjoying delicious treats, a live DJ and more!

For another way to capture Mom’s heart, take a family portrait with Picture This Studios on Saturday, May 5. Free photo sessions will be held in the beautiful Gardenia Court on a first-come, first-serve basis and a selection of print packages will be available for purchase. While you’re out in the Town Centre that day, stop by 3 Girls & A Kiln and personalise a photo frame for that special photo with Mom that you just took, by creating a handprint picture frame.

On Saturday, May 12, 3 Girls & A Kiln are also giving dads free time to shop in their store while the kids make Mom a card at a special crafting station. If you’re making homemade gifts, why not learn how to make a from-scratch meal with Bon Vivant’s Mommy & Me Brunch on Saturday, May 12? Learn how to make both savoury and sweet treats while spending time together.

If you are looking to spend some quality time with Mom over a meal, Camana Bay is also featuring three very different types of Mother’s Day brunches. For a more casual dining experience with an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet with waterfront views, dine at KARoo from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To satisfy a craving for more exotic flavours from the Far East, make a reservation at Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar for a Dim Sum brunch starting from 11:30 a.m. Lola will also be featuring a four-course plated brunch, featuring tantalising options such as Gnocchi Parisienne, sirloin steak and indulgent desserts for all moms to enjoy.

Don’t forget dessert! Petit Paris has special Mother’s Day cupcakes, Haagen-Dazs is featuring a free ice cream creation for Mom with the purchase of one ice cream creation, or show proof of your ‘mom-bership’ at Café del Sol for 10% off their selection of coffees and treats.

Not sure what to buy for Mom? Let her choose her gift by giving her a Camana Bay Gift Card in one of two special Mother’s Day designs. After all, Mom always knows best! Gift cards are available from the Visitor Information Centre adjacent to the West Indies Wine Bar.

For more gift ideas on how you can spoil your mom this Mother’s Day visit camanabay.com/mothersday.

ABOUT CAMANA BAY

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 675 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean. Developed by Dart Real Estate in collaboration with an award-winning team of visionaries, Camana Bay offers a one-of-a-kind mix of thoughtfully designed residential, commercial and public spaces, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information on Camana Bay, visit CamanaBay.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT DART REAL ESTATE

Dart Real Estate is a development company based on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company’s flagship development is the 675-acre mixed-use, master-planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean’s first and only community founded on the principles of New Urbanism. Dart Real Estate also manages Regatta Office Park, Flagship Building, Island Plaza and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. It developed the residential neighbourhoods of North Creek and Salt Creek. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Real Estate’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach developments, including Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire and an upcoming five-star resort and residences.

Dart Real Estate strives to enhance the quality of life and to create opportunities for all in the Cayman Islands through purposeful placemaking, meaningful connections and lasting experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

For more information, visit dartrealestate.com and keep up with the latest developments on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.