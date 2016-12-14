Cayman Islands Court Sanction of Scheme

From SAT Press Releases

For immediate release

13 December 2016

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL LIMITED

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER BY FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION

COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME AND CANCELLATION OF THE

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL DEPOSITARY INTERESTS

Charlemagne Capital Limited (“Charlemagne Capital“) is pleased to announce that the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under section 86 of the Companies Law (2016 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the “Scheme“) pursuant to which Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera Capital“) will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Charlemagne Capital (the “Transaction“).

The Scheme is expected to become effective on 14 December 2016 following the filing of the court order sanctioning the Scheme with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.

The registration of transfers of Charlemagne Capital Shares was suspended at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 December 2016 and dealings in Charlemagne Capital shares on AIM were suspended at 7.30 a.m. (London time) today (in each case except pursuant to the Scheme and pursuant to the cancellation of the Charlemagne Capital Depositary Interests as detailed below). The cancellation of admission to trading and listing of Charlemagne Capital shares on AIM is expected to take place by no later than 7.00 a.m. (London time) on 15 December 2016.

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, the Charlemagne Capital Depositary Interests will be cancelled and the holders of such Charlemagne Capital Depositary Interests will be entered onto the Charlemagne Capital Register of Members by 6.00 p.m. (London time) today.

Fiera Capital and Charlemagne Capital have agreed that payments to Charlemagne Capital Shareholders in respect of the Offer Price may be made by cheque, BACS or CREST, and in respect of the Special Dividend may be made by cheque or BACS.

The date for despatch of cheques and/or for the payment by Fiera Capital of the Offer Price, and the payment by Charlemagne Capital of the Special Dividend, through CREST (in the case of the Offer Price only) or BACS (in the case of both the Offer Price and the Special Dividend) is expected to be no later than 28 December 2016.

As described in the circular relating to the Scheme dated 9 November 2016 (the “Scheme Document“), the cash consideration payable to Charlemagne Capital Shareholders in respect of the Offer Price and the Special Dividend will be paid by way of two separate payments. Accordingly, payments of the Offer Price and the Special Dividend will be received by each Charlemagne Capital Shareholder separately and may be received on different dates.

Capitalised terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

Fiera Capital

Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sylvain Brosseau, Global President and Chief Operating Officer

+1 (514) 945 3300

Charlemagne Capital

Jayne Sutcliffe, Chief Executive

+44 (0)20 7518 2100

GMP Securities – Financial Adviser to Fiera Capital

Eric Desrosiers

+1 (514) 288 7774

Berkshire Capital – Lead Financial Adviser to Charlemagne Capital

John Humphrey

+44 (0)20 7828 2828

N+1 Singer – Financial Adviser,

Nominated Adviser and Broker to Charlemagne Capital

Gillian Martin

Lauren Kettle

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Smithfield – PR Adviser to Charlemagne Capital

John Kiely

+44 (0)20 7360 4900

Further information

