June 14, 2019

Cayman Islands Court Closes Early Today Fri 14

June 14, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

The Court will close, at 1.30 p.m., Friday, 14 June 2019, to facilitate staff attendance at the funeral of Justice Charles Quin, QC. Services resume as usual on Monday morning.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*