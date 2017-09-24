Cayman Islands couple inquest delay

From Farnham Herald

AN inquest into the deaths of three members of the same Farnham family killed in a car crash while on holiday in the Cayman Islands on May 2 this year, has been delayed until at least the end of October.

Proceedings were opened and adjourned at Basingstoke Law Courts on July 4, to investigate the tragic deaths of Ian, 72, and Pamela Mansell, 74, from Dockenfield, and Marlene Wright, 69, from Liphook.

This was followed by an inquest review last week, in which Hampshire coroner Andrew Bradley confirmed he still requires further information before delivering a verdict, and set the next review date for October 31.

Heather French, the coroner’s administrator, told The Herald: “We have to keep moving the date until we have enough information for Mr Bradley to conclude the inquests and then he will set the actual inquest date.”

Husband and wife Ian and Pamela, and Pamela’s sister Marlene, died after their Kia Rio hire car was hit head-on by a Honda Accord shortly after 7pm on May 2, just minutes from their hotel.

The 22-year-old Jamaican driver of the Honda was also killed in the crash, which local police described as the “worst ever” on Cayman’s roads.

A funeral was held for the Dockenfield and Liphook villagers at St Mary’s Church, Frensham on July 24 shortly after their bodies were repatriated to the UK.

For more on this story go to: http://www.farnhamherald.com/article.cfm?id=123338&headline=Cayman%20couple%20inquest%20delay§ionIs=news&searchyear=2017

IMAGE: Ian and Pamela Mansell – Farnham Herald