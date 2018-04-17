Cayman Islands community officers arrest man and woman for gambling offenses in West Bay

From RCIPS

Community Officers Arrest Man and Woman for Gambling Offenses in West Bay, 13 April

On the morning of Friday, 13 April, Community Officers in West Bay conducted an operation at an address in the vicinity of West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road in response to community concerns about illegal gambling and anti-social behavior in the area. Upon arriving at the location officers observed a man and a woman acting suspiciously. A search was conducted, during which officers recovered approximately $3,000CI in cash along with various other items used for illegal gambling. A woman, age 26 of West Bay, and a man, age 42 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of Possession of Lottery Tickets, Selling Lottery Tickets, Possession of Criminal Property, and Permitting a Place to be Used as a Gaming House.

Officers later conducted a further search at a nearby address in relation to the same matter, during which a $100CI counterfeit note was recovered, along with other gambling related items.

“These arrests further demonstrate the commitment of the Community Policing Department to proactively targeting illegal gambling, and we are grateful to members of the public for bringing their concerns to us,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “The fact that counterfeit currency was also found shows that this type of illegal activity often goes hand in hand with other crimes.”

The man and woman are currently on bail as investigations continue.

“As part of the proactive approach we are taking to community policing, our Community Officers will continue to make checks in the area in an effort to deter this type of illegal activity from taking place in the future,” added Superintendent Graham.

