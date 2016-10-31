Cayman Islands: Commercial and Property Litigator joins HSM Group

The HSM Group is proud to welcome Ms. Hilary Brooks to its growing practice. Ms. Brooks recently joined HSM and will be primarily focused on Corporate and Commercial law. She will also be practicing in the areas of property and finance.

Ms. Brooks began her career by obtaining a Bachelors of Arts in Hotel and Hospitality Management from the University of Strathclyde in 2003 and went on to study Law at the University of Liverpool graduating with honours in 2009. Ms. Brooks then undertook the Professional Practice Course from the Cayman Islands Law School in 2010 achieving a commendation. Ms. Brooks was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in 2012 and has been a Notary Public in the Cayman Islands since 2008.

Managing Partner, Huw Moses, OBE notes: “We welcome Hilary into our growing ranks of top quality lawyers. I look forward to working with her in servicing our many valued clients.”