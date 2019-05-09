Cayman Islands: Collision involving police vehicle this Morning, 9 May, in Bodden Town

from RCIPS

Just past 9:30AM this morning, 9 May, a collision occurred involving a police vehicle on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Northward Road in Bodden Town. Two police vehicles were assisting HMP with the escort of a prisoner in an HMP van; the collision occurred during the escort between a passenger car headed eastbound and a police SUV at the rear of the convoy. Two adults were in the passenger car with four children, while two police officers were travelling in the SUV. EMS, including a paediatrician, attended the scene and all eight people have been transported to hospital. The prisoner was returned safety to HMP Northward.

Police are still on scene and the eastbound lane of Shamrock Road is currently blocked, with motorists routed onto Will T Drive. The eastbound lane is expected to be blocked until around noon.

At this time injuries sustained by the parties are believed to be minor.