October 24, 2018

Cayman Islands College’s International Seminar awarded Classroom of the Month

From International College of the

on travel and Tourism was awarded the Cayman First Classroom of the Month.

The seminar delivered as a 7 Day cruise visiting multiple islands, covered a contemporary economic analysis of the travel and tourism sector to provide students with a deeper appreciation of the various layers of the tourism industry both locally and internationally.

Along with visits to the many tourist destinations, the seminar also included lectures, readings, and field experiences.

The class was featured in a video shared across social media.

You can view this video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFIAZTItHGc&t=2s

