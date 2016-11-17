Cayman Islands college awarded ASIC accreditation

The International College of the Cayman Islands has earned its second international accreditation.

The U.K. based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities notified ICCI last week.

“It’s a homerun for sure for our students,” says ICCI President David Marshall.

ASIC will help us offer our students more opportunities worldwide. This is a key responsibility of ICCI to provide a high-quality education and provide students

value for the tuition dollars they pay.”

ASIC designated ICCI as a “premier college” in the association and commended the college for its performance is the areas of premises and health and safety, learning and teaching, student welfare, management and staff resources, quality assurance and enhancement and marketing and recruitment.

“I am honored to be a part of ICCI at this wonderful time. As students, this allows us a bigger opportunity to get accepted into other schools abroad. I think it will help with jobs too because employers look for graduates from schools that are recognized globally,” ICCI Student Council Representative Sharmori Richardson.

ASIC is an accreditation body for private colleges offering academic, technical and vocational training. The organization has accredited schools all over the world, including in the U.S., India, Malaysia and Botswana , as well as more than 100 private colleges in the U.K. ASIC accreditation is for the institution as a whole.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a premier college by ASIC. This demonstrates that our investments in high quality are being recognized globally and we look forward to continuing to make these types of investments to further enhance the value of an ICCI degree,” says ICCI Board of Trustees Chair, Mike Mannisto

ICCI is also in the final stages of seeking accreditation from the U.S. based International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education for its business programs. An IACBE inspection team will visit ICCI November 21 and November 22.

ICCI has been accredited by the Washington, D.C.-based Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools since 1979. In 2014, the accrediting body renewed the college’s status through 2018.