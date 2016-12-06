Cayman Islands civil servants dressed in red for World AIDS Day

Civil servants joined members of Cayman AIDS Foundation to dress in red and mark World AIDS Day on Thursday (1 December 2016).

The group gathered on the steps of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue just after 9 a.m., beginning a day of activities that included an evening march from the Glass House to Heroes Square, followed by a candlelight service at Elmslie Memorial United Church.

Cayman AIDS Foundation, along with partners at the Health Services Authority and the Red Cross, works throughout the year to educate people about HIV and AIDS to help prevent spread of the virus.

There are currently 39 males and 28 females living with the disease in the Cayman Islands.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson joined the group to show solidarity with those suffering from HIV and AIDS, and raise awareness of the virus.

Photo caption:

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, dressed in white with the red neck tie, joins members of Cayman AIDS Foundation and civil servants on the steps of the Government Administration Building.