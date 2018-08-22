Cayman Islands: CIMPA Conference explores the future of marketing

George Town, Grand Cayman: The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association’s (“CIMPA”) fourth annual marketing conference returns – and this year it’s bigger and better than ever. Taking place from 25-26 September at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, the event will bring together Cayman’s marketing community and top-rated international speakers for two days of insights on all things marketing and technology.

Discussing what’s important in marketing now, and what will be important in marketing looking ahead, this year’s theme is Futurementals: When Fads Become Fundamentals. The two-day event will be jam-packed with international speakers, panel sessions, small-group workshops, networking opportunities and more, all designed to contemplate and celebrate the innovations fueling the new multi-media landscape. From the rapid rise of voice and alternate realities (AR/VR) to live video streaming and brand storytelling, speakers from global marketing agencies, brands and media companies will share breakthrough ideas in their field of expertise, as well as lead educational workshops that take a deep-dive into the best-in-class practices driving these marketing strategies forward.

“This year’s conference has been reimagined to make it even more inspirational and conducive, to create tangible takeaways and stronger connections for attendees,” says CIMPA Chair Catherine Healy. “Our line-up of speakers has been carefully curated to provide local marketers with the best insights and ideas from experts and innovators across a broad spectrum of industries, from corporate marketing and agency insights to entrepreneurship and social media.”

A new day of workshops preluding the main event will offer attendees the opportunity to speak with the visiting experts in a closed-door forum and hone their skills in some of the more traditional techniques that remain fundamental for today’s marketers, such as campaign planning and effective pitching. Participants will walk away with the tactics, tools, and expert advice, they need to fuel their own marketing efforts and grow their businesses.

The full speaker line-up will be announced shortly. In the meantime, interested parties can purchase tickets for the conference and workshops online at www.eventspro.ky/cimpa, and follow CIMPA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/caymanmarketers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/cimpaky) for updates as soon as they are released.

Tickets are CI$500.00 (workshops and conference), CI$300.00 (conference only) or CI$200.00 (workshops only) for CIMPA members and CI$600.00 (workshops and conference), CI$350.00 (conference only) of CI$250.00 (workshops only) for non-members. Workshops can also be purchased on an individual basis for CI$75.00 or CI$100.00 each for members and non-remembers respectfully.

For more information, visit www.cimpa.ky/conference. For corporate sponsorship enquiries, contact Natalie Toole, CIMPA Head of Events, by email at events@cimpa.ky or by telephone on +1 345 917 7480.

About CIMPA

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (“CIMPA”) is a non-profit organisation that embraces all major business sectors and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Its goal is to help shape the future of the marketing profession in the Cayman Islands by building talented marketers and exceptional business leaders and by demonstrating marketing’s value and strategic role as a key driver of business success to gain respect as an industry.