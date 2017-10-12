Cayman Islands: CIMPA 2017 Marketing Awards nominations announced

Local Marketing Agencies and In-House Teams Shortlisted for CIMPA 2017 Marketing Awards, with Winners Announced at a Prestigious Awards Ceremony and Dinner on November 3rd.

Over the summer, many of Cayman’s marketers compiled their most successful marketing initiatives from the past two years for submission to the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association’s (“CIMPA”) 2017 Marketing Awards. Last month over 40 submissions were reviewed and critiqued by the Award’s three independent, international judges and down to the top four submissions across eight awards categories.

The nominees for the 2017 CIMPA Marketing Awards are:

Award Category Nominations Marketing Campaign of the Year Polyn Best Dressed Chicken Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort’s Dark Nights Taste of Cayman Brand of the Year Burger Shack Cayman Blood Bank Cayman Villas Anchor & Den Digital Campaign of the Year Burger Shack Cayman Blood Bank Cayman Enterprise City Property Cayman Agency of the Year BB&P Collective Meticulosity Tower Marketing Market Disruptor of the Year Burger Shack Cayman Blood Bank Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort’s La Bomboneria Tower Marketing’s Christmas Campaign Video of the Year Camana Bay’s Holiday Campaign Digicel’s OK is Not OK Campaign Marketing Newcomer of the Year Collective Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort: Nico Franco Meticulosity: Tanya Wigmore Tower Marketing: Ashani Francis Collins Marketer of the Year Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort: Nico Franco Tower Marketing: Elissa Costello

The biannual Awards recognise some of the best local marketing campaigns from January 1st, 2015 to December 31st, 2016 and celebrate the creativity, innovation and talent of the Islands’ marketing firms and individuals.

This year’s judges included Chris Logsdon, Creative Director at digital media powerhouse VaynerMedia, who earlier this year captivated the crowd at CIMPA’s Annual Marketing Conference with his presentation on Marketing and Storytelling in an Environment of Shifting Attention. Fellow conference participant, and Top 10 AdAge rated agency the community, also made up this year’s judging panel, in the form of Executive Creative Director Rodrigo Butori. The two were also joined by Anthony Atkinson, Group Creative Director at Leo Burnett Canada.

“The record number of submissions across an increasingly diverse range of industries highlights the strong calibre of marketing in the Cayman Islands that is keeping pace with a fast-moving global industry,” said Laura Skec, CIMPA Chairman. “We are now gearing up for a fantastic evening event and can’t wait to toast all who submitted to this year’s Awards, and celebrate the night’s winners, at our Awards Ceremony next month.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Marketing Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on November 3rd. A glamorous evening showcasing the talent, expertise and innovation of Cayman’s marketing community, tickets are CI$150 per person or CI$1,250 for a table of 10 and include welcome cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Vodka, a three-course dinner, dancing and entertainment.

For more information about the Awards, visit www.cimpa.ky/awards. For sponsorship enquiries or to reserve your seat at the event, contact Catherine Healy, Head of Events, by email at events@cimpa.ky or by telephone on +1 345 916 4125.

About CIMPA

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (“CIMPA”) is a non-profit organisation that embraces all major business sectors and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Its goal is to help shape the future of the marketing profession in the Cayman Islands by building talented marketers and exceptional business leaders and by demonstrating marketing’s value and strategic role as a key driver of business success to gain respect as an industry.