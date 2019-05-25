Cayman Islands: CIMA Charity Walk/Run this Sunday, 26 May

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will be hosting their Charity Walk/Run on Sunday, 26 May, starting at 5:30AM. The event begins at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road, and participants will travel along Goring Avenue, Walkers Road, Smith Road, Bobby Thompson Way, Fairbanks Road, Aspiration Drive, Academy Way, Walkers Road, South Church Street, Harbour Drive, North Church Street, Mary Street, Fort Street, Edward Street, and Main Street before returning to Elizabethan Square.

The RCIPS advises motorists travelling along this route on Sunday morning to exercise caution.

In addition, in order to facilitate this event, the following roads will be closed between 5:30AM and 9:00AM:

– Shedden Road between Dr. Roy’s Drive and Goring Avenue

– Goring Avenue

– Cardinal Evenue

– Edward Street

– Main Street

– Hospital Road at the junction with Walkers Road