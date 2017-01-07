UPDATE: Authorities have said the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport has reopened for the smaller Cayman Airways Limited aircraft Thursday evening, though the jet services has not yet resumed.

Original story:

Today (Thursday, January 5, 2017) Cayman Brac Firefighters with the Cayman Islands Fire Service Aerodrome Unit were conducting a mandatory speed test on the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport runway when the fire truck they were driving turned over.

The two firefighters who were inside the fire truck have been transported to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The nature and extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The airport in Cayman Brac is currently closed as no planes are able to land on the runway.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA), the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), other aviation officials and Public Works Department personnel are onsite at this time assessing the situation.

The RCIPS is using its’ own helicopter to fly Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Witney Tatum and a qualified accident reconstructionist to the scene. The cause of the crash will be fully investigated.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been engaged in ongoing communication with District Administration Officials in Cayman Brac, with a view to restoring operations at the airport as quickly as possible.

The Government Information Services will release more information as it becomes available.