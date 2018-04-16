Cayman Islands: CIFA Youth Leagues resume

Games in the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues resumed this past Saturday, April 14 with a number of key Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 match-ups.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league played at the Annex Field, Future SCs Nahshon Ebanks and Caleb Fredricks scored four goals each as the boys from West Bay defeated a young Latinos FC B 9-0. The ninth goal was an unfortunate own goal.

George Town SC edged out East End United FC 1-0 thanks to an exquisite finish from Joshua Hayden.

In the derby game, 345 FC B ran out 3-2 winners over 345 FC A in an exciting encounter. 345 FC Bs Danny Lyne scored two goals and Paul Marineau added a third for the winners while Christo Durrant and Jagger Alban responded for 345 FC A.

Academy SC Stingrays eased past Sunset Rockets 6-1 with Jaeden Gordon grabbing a brace and Kyan Okoli, Tyler Bush, Joshua Elliott and Jacoby Zelaya each scoring a goal apiece. Thomas Rees replied for the Rockets’ only goal.

In the final Under 11 boy’s game of the day, Sunset Warriors defeated Academy SC Lionfish 3-0 thanks to two goals from Jaxon Cover and a solitary strike from Charlie Ibister.

In the only Girl’s Under 11 game played, Sunset Fusion’s Olivia ‘Ollie’ Thorpe netted twice to beat George Town SC 2-0.

In the Boy’s Under 13 games played at the Annex Field, Sunset Sharks downed Sunset Stingrays 2-0 with Jaxon Cover scoring both goals. In the late game, 345 FC took advantage of a lethargic George Town SC team 6-0 with Jayden Verhoeven and Liam Heffernan scoring two goals each and Danny Lyne and Gavin Sunley completing the scoring.

At the Ed Bush Field in West Bay, Academy SC ESM overcame the home town team Future SC 4-0 with goals from Kaeden Brown, Jahmai Bennett, Nicholas Campbell and Justin Byles.

The seventh round of youth games conclude this week with an Under 13 Boys’ league game on Wednesday, April 18 as Future SC take on George Town SC at 4:00 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

In the Under 15 Boys’ league, Future SC face Scholars International SC on Tuesday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field and Academy SC Blue take on Cayman Athletic SC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field.

In the Under 15 Girls’ league, Elite SC play George Town SC on Thursday, April 19 at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field and Sunset FC take on Academy SC at the Ed Bush Field at 4:30 p.m.

In the Under 17 Boys’ league, Sunset FC take on Cayman Athletic SC on Wednesday April 18 at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field.

Photo:

Joshua Hayden (red) from George Town SC scored the winner in his club’s 1-0 victory over East End United FC in the Under 11 Boy’s league.