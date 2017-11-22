Cayman Islands CIEF President appointed to FEI Solidarity Committee

By Sharon Hinds From CIEF

At the Federation Equestre Internationale’s General Assembly in Montevideo, Uruguay on November 21, 2017, Eve Van den Bol, President of the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation was appointed as a member to the FEI Solidarity Committee replacing Jean-Patrick Chemaly of Haiti. The FEI Solidarity Committee is composed of representatives of each of the nine FEI geographical groups and is chaired by the FEI President Ingmar de Vos. The FEI Solidarity Committee is responsible for administrating FEI Solidarity programmes and making decisions on the allocations of funds. The aim of the FEI Solidarity Programme is to provide the National Federations with the tools to develop equestrian sport in their own country in a sustainable, structured, progressive and professional manner. Currently about 40 National Federations from South/Central America and the Caribbean, Central & Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa have received help from the FEI Solidarity Programme for mid- to long-term projects under the form of financial assistance, technical assistance and consultancy. Van den Bol said of her appointment, that she was thrilled and honoured to be asked to join the Committee.

In addition, van den Bol and the CIEF were instrumental in establishing this Equine Relief Fund in partnership with Equestrian Canada, US Equestrian and the Pan American Equestrian Confederation. The Equine Relief Fund was set up after the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria to offer immediate support to commercial and private equestrian operations in need in the Eastern Caribbean Islands. Based on her the work with the relief fund, Van den Bol has been tasked with making a proposal to the FEI for how it might approach disaster relief planning for horses globally, and will be working with members of the FEI, US Equestrian, Equestrian Canada, World Horse Welfare and other organizations in tackling this effort.

IMAGE: Eve Van den Bol (supplied)