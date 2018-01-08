Cayman Islands church tells you to ‘Sing the Glory’

By Georgina Wilcox

On Saturday 30th December 2017 the year ended, for me, with a satisfying glow and satisfaction after watching and listening to the Sanctuary Choir from John Gray Memorial United Church, in West Bay.

It was an Encore presentation performed for those who did not get to hear it on Christmas Day and, especially people like me, from different churches.

The choir certainly lived up to the title of their cantata, “Sing The Glory”. I overheard a member of the audience there remark after it had finished, “They must have rehearsed that for months”.

It was indeed sung gloriously.

The cantata comprised both well known and new (to me they were new) Christmas carols/songs and gave a choral in depth story to the narratives told by the presenters, who spoke between the musical offerings.

These were:

Love and Joy to You (medley)

Sing the Glory!

See the Hope/O Come All Ye Faithful

Go Tell It/Go Tell It On The Mountain

Face of a Saviour

Glory in the Highest

Glory to the World/Joy to the World

Sing the Glory/Joy to the World/Glory to the World

“Emmanuel has come. God is now with us! Marvel at the Incarnation. Sing the song of our salvation, until everyone has heard how He brought His glory to the world”.

We did not just sit and listen but sang as well, opening with”It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” and fittingly ending with “Go Tell It On The Mountain”.

I will certainly do that if I can find a mountain here on the Cayman Islands.

Well done all who participated, especially the choir master and organist, Kathy Jackson.

Now I have to patiently wait another year to listen to this great choir, but all year long I can “Sing the Glory” of our Lord.

IMAGES: Georgina Wilcox