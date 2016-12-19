Cayman Islands church partners with local organisations for health screenings

The Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) and the Lyons Club recently partnered with the Savannah Adventist Church in conducting free heath screening.

Seventy persons were screened and counselled by a doctor who was part of the screening team. Screening included total cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, BMI (body mass index), and weight assessment. Patients were also screened for cataracts.

One person was referred for further medical assessment and two were referred to an eye doctor.

The event was organized by Ms Hazel Fletcher , Health Ministries Director for the Savannah Church and Ms Maureen Cubbon of CHF.

The CHF is a non-profit, non-governmental, charitable organization which was established to strengthen Cayman’s health. The organisation’s aim is “to alert, reduce and help prevent cardio-vascular disease” through education and free medical screenings that include weight assessments. The CHF also donates medical equipment.

Among its many public services, the Lions Club has devoted resources over the years to sight screening locally and overseas.