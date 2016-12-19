December 19, 2016

Cayman Islands church partners with local organisations for health screenings

The Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) and the recently partnered with the Savannah Adventist Church in conducting free heath screening.
Seventy persons were screened and counselled by a doctor who was part of the screening team. Screening included total cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, BMI (body mass index), and weight assessment.  Patients were also screened for cataracts.
One person was referred for further medical assessment and two were referred to an eye doctor.
The event was organized by , Health Ministries Director for the Savannah Church and Ms Maureen Cubbon of CHF.
The CHF is a non-profit, non-governmental, charitable organization which was established to strengthen Cayman’s health. The organisation’s aim is “to alert, reduce and help prevent cardio-vascular disease” through education and free medical screenings that include weight assessments.  The CHF also donates medical equipment.
Among its many public services, the Lions Club has devoted resources over the years to sight screening locally and overseas.
The various churches of the of Seventh-day Adventists regularly conduct health screenings and other initiatives as a public service.  The Conference anticipates opening a community services centre, the , in the Savannah area in 2017.  Services will include legal, medical and personal counselling. Plans include an on-site food supply depot.
