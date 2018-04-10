Cayman Islands Chief Justice appointed Justice of Appeal of Bermuda Court

The Governor’s office is pleased to announce that, with his approval, the Chief Justice, Hon. Anthony Smellie QC has been offered and accepted appointment as a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal of Bermuda.

The Chief Justice will serve for the first time on the Bermuda Court in June 2018, when he will be away from office in the Cayman Islands on leave.

Similar arrangements will be in place for his subsequent sessions in Bermuda.

Related story:

Governor Rankin Appoints Two New Justices

The Governor, Mr John Rankin, has today [April 9] announced the appointment of the Hon Anthony Smellie, Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands, as a new Justice to the Court of Appeal in Bermuda from June 2018.

The Governor has also announced the appointment of the Rt Hon Lady Justice Gloster, Vice President of the Court of Appeal [Civil Division] of England & Wales, as a new Justice to the Court of Appeal in Bermuda with effect from January 2019.

Governor Rankin said “I am very pleased to announce the appointments of Justice Smellie and Lady Justice Gloster to Bermuda’s Court of Appeal following the recommendations of the Judicial and Legal Services Committee. Bermuda is fortunate to be able to attract such distinguished jurists to maintain the quality of our Courts, providing service at the highest possible level for the people of Bermuda”.

Justice Anthony Smellie has been a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands since 1993 and in 1998 was appointed as Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands. He was appointed as a Queen’s Counsel in 1991 and previously served as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions for Jamaica, and as Solicitor General and Acting Attorney General for the Cayman Islands.

Lady Justice Gloster was appointed as a Queen’s Counsel in 1989. She was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2004, assigned to the Commercial Court, and to the Court of Appeal in 2013. She became Vice President of the Court of Appeal [Civil Division] in 2016. Lady Justice Gloster was previously a member of the Court of Appeal of Jersey and Guernsey respectively. Prior to becoming a judge, she specialised in commercial cases and has appeared before the Bermuda Supreme Court on a number of occasions.

