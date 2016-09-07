Cayman Islands’ Chevening scholars honoured

A farewell reception was held by Her Excellency the Governor Mrs. Helen Kilpatrick on Tuesday, (30 August 2016) to recognise the success of two young Caymanians who were awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

Richard Tyson and Christina Ross, both civil servants in the Ministry of Health and Culture, received their Chevening letters from Governor Kilpatrick during a private ceremony attended by family members, government leaders and former scholarship recipients.

Her Excellency said, “I was delighted to be able to hold a reception to honour Richard and Christina and to be able to meet them and their families before they travel to the UK to take up their studies. I wish them every success and look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health and Culture Jennifer Ahearn applauded the recipients for their outstanding accomplishment.

“I’m extremely pleased for both Christina and Richard, and very proud that they are part of the Ministry of Health and Culture team,” Ms Ahearn said. “Both have a great work ethic, a positive attitude, critical thinking skills, and adaptability that will serve them very well as they commence this next chapter.”

Acting Deputy Governor and Chief Officer for Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon also congratulated the recipients, and hailed their efforts in obtaining such an award.

“We wish them continued success as they strive to further their education, and we look forward to witnessing how they will apply any knowledge they may gain to the continued benefit of the people of these Islands,” Ms. McField-Nixon said.

Before working as an Office Support Assistant in the engineering section of the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), Mr. Tyson started his government career as an intern. He explained that he is grateful for the Ministry of Health and Culture’s internship programme, because it gave him the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience within various departments.

“I believe the knowledge gained and my ability to network within the Cayman Islands Government was invaluable,” Mr. Tyson said. “I believe my position as both an intern and civil servant has prepared me to handle a variety of tasks, and I feel more confident in my ability to be flexible and adapt to any situation that I am placed in.”

Mr. Tyson added, after completing his masters of science degree in environmental engineering at the University of Leeds, he plans to return to the Cayman Islands and share his new found knowledge with the community.

“As of now my plan is to return to the engineering department of DEH and work closely with the engineering managers towards becoming a Chartered Engineer,” he said.

DEH Director Roydell Carter, who is also a former Chevening scholar, added, “Richard is a keen, dedicated and committed person with a strong work ethic, who has shown a significant desire to succeed. I anticipate him doing well in his endeavour and I look forward to his return when he will make invaluable contributions to the Cayman Islands.”

After completing her undergraduate studies, Christina Ross joined the Ministry of Health and Culture in August 2013 as a Human Resources Assistant.

Ms. Ross said she plans to read for a master’s of science degree in policy studies from the University of Edinburgh. On completion of her degree in September 2017, Ms. Ross will return to her current position in the Ministry of Health.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working in the civil service and serving the people of the Cayman Islands. It is my ambition to continue to do, and further my career in the civil service,” she said.

Ms. Ross said her years in the Ministry taught her invaluable lessons about the workings of public service.

“This will be extremely beneficial to me during my course, and even more so when I return,” she added. “It was my work in the Ministry that awoke in me a passion for public service, and which ultimately led me to pursue this master’s degree.”

Both Ms. Ross and Mr. Tyson leave Grand Cayman this week to head to their universities in the United Kingdom (UK). Throughout the years, a total of 27 Caymanians have received the Chevening Scholarship.

The Chevening Scholarship is granted to individuals who demonstrate strong leadership potential and have a robust academic background. Talented professionals and public servants from the Cayman Islands are eligible to apply for the scholarship award under the UK’s flagship scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

A Chevening Scholarship offers financial support for a master’s degree at any of the UK’s leading universities. The Governor’s Office is currently inviting applicants to apply for the 2017/2018 Chevening Scholarships via www.chevening.org/apply. Caymanians interested in postgraduate study in the UK have until 8 November 2016 to apply.

IMAGES

Photo Captions: (photos by Jamie Hicks, Information Officer, GIS)

Chevening Scholarship Event Picture: Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health and Culture Nancy Barnard (far left), Her Excellency the Governor Mrs. Helen Kilpatrick, Chevening Scholarship Recipient Richard Tyson (middle), Chevening Scholarship Recipient Christina Ross and Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health and Culture Jennifer Ahearn (far right).