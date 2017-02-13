Cayman Islands: Charges in connection with 4 February shooting

From RCIPS: Feb 13 2017 at 8:09 am

Charges in connection with arrests made last week in the investigation into the 4 February shooting outside the Fete Club are as follows:

The man, age 35 of West Bay, has been charged with Assault GBH with Intent, Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm, and Assault ABH (2 counts);

The woman, age 29 of West Bay, has been charged with Assault GBH with Intent and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm;

The woman, age 24 of West Bay, has been charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, and

The man, age 20 of Jamaica, has been charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

The 19-year-old man of West Bay who was arrested on Friday morning is now on Police bail.

Both the 35-year-old man and 29-year-old woman appeared in court on Saturday and have been remanded to custody.

The 24-year-old woman and 20-year-old man are to appear in court this morning.