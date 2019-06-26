Cayman Islands Chamber Pension Plan welcomes Mr. Randall Fisher as new Senior Manager

The Chamber Pension Plan is delighted to announce that Mr. Randall Fisher has returned to the Plan and will serve as a Senior Manager in Business Management and Relationship Development. He previously served as Director of Operations between November 2014 and March 2018.

Mr. Fisher has over 25 years’ experience in financial services including in the National Pensions Office, so he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and an understanding of the requirements and regulations pertaining to pensions in the Cayman Islands.

Commenting on his return to the Chamber Pension Plan, Mr. Fisher said:

“I am pleased to be returning to the Chamber Pension Plan and working closely with the current volunteer trustees to ensure that the Plan continues to live up to its Mission Statement of providing the best-performing, most trusted pension plan for employees and businesses in the Cayman Islands, in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

The Chamber Pension Plan was established in 1992 prior to the Cayman Islands Government implementing the National Pensions Law. The Plan is a non-profit pension plan, committed to providing independent governance, transparent operations and competitive, conservative risk-adjusted returns.