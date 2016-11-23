Cayman Islands Chamber Pension Plan elects new Trustee

The Chamber Pension Plan Board of Trustees has a new addition. Sabrina Turner was recently appointed as a Trustee, representing the Hospitality & Tourism Employers sector.

“It is an honour to be elected to serve as Trustee of the Chamber Pension Plan,” Ms Turner remarked. “Even though this venture is new for me, I am excited to embark and serve.”

“I want to especially thank all the persons and businesses in the hospitality industry who supported my decision to serve and voted for me,” she continued.

“I’m most humbled.”

Graduate of the Cayman Islands High School, Ms Turner is the talk show host of Radio Cayman’s Business Buzz, and deputy of the Prospect Community Committee, as well as deputy leader of the Prospect Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). She is also an executive committee member of the Pirates Week Festival.

Board of Trustees chairperson, Paul Schreiner, stated: “We are pleased to have Sabrina join our Board of volunteer Trustees. Sabrina brings a wealth of experience and expertise with her from her background in both the public and private arenas. We are confident that she will be able to further the Board’s goal of providing an affordable pension plan that is run for the benefit of the Cayman Islands community. I am confident that Sabrina will assist the membership with her skills and be a valuable asset to the Board. I wish to thank Sabrina for her commitment of time and knowledge over her term to the membership and the Board. We are all looking forward to her contributions.”

The Chamber Pension Plan Board of Trustees is made up of nine Trustees who serve on a voluntary basis for three years, and are active members in the business community, covering a variety of industry sectors. Ms Turner is one of two Trustees appointed by the Hospitality & Tourism sector under the terms of the trust deed.