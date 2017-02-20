February 21, 2017

Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

February 20, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Immediate Past President Paul Pearson delivers final address to Cayman Islands’ Chamber membership

From Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

Paul Pearson made his final address to the Chamber membership at the Annual General Meeting on February 15.

Paul took the opportunity to review his year of Presidency, during which the Chamber established a new three-year Strategic Plan (2016-18).

’s Presidency, the Chamber was successful in forming 3 new Committees, one of which – the – he chaired. With Paul’s leadership, the Committee improved the relationship and communications between the Chamber and Government, and met with both the Immigration Department and the Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association.

Paul also took the opportunity to thank the 2016 for their service over the last 12 months, awarding them trophies and plaques. He also thanked the retiring Chamber Council members for their services to the Chamber, membership and community, and likewise awarded them with commemorative plates.

Paul’s final activity as Chamber President was to award Faramarz Romer with the Volunteer of the Year award. Faramarz was rewarded for his voluntary efforts with the .

The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Paul for his dedicated leadership over the last year, and for his commitment to the Chamber for the past several years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours, and we thoroughly look forward to our continued work with him.

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?articleid=3163

Print Friendly
Filed Under: front pg story, iBusiness, iCommunity, iLocal News, News Tagged With: , , ,

Speak Your Mind

*