Immediate Past President Paul Pearson delivers final address to Cayman Islands’ Chamber membership

From Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

Paul Pearson made his final address to the Chamber membership at the Annual General Meeting on February 15.

Paul took the opportunity to review his year of Presidency, during which the Chamber established a new three-year Strategic Plan (2016-18).

During Paul’s Presidency, the Chamber was successful in forming 3 new Committees, one of which – the Government Relations Committee – he chaired. With Paul’s leadership, the Committee improved the relationship and communications between the Chamber and Government, and met with both the Immigration Department and the Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association.

Paul also took the opportunity to thank the 2016 Chamber Champions for their service over the last 12 months, awarding them trophies and plaques. He also thanked the retiring Chamber Council members for their services to the Chamber, membership and community, and likewise awarded them with commemorative plates.

Paul’s final activity as Chamber President was to award Faramarz Romer with the Volunteer of the Year award. Faramarz was rewarded for his voluntary efforts with the Leadership Cayman Programme.

The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Paul for his dedicated leadership over the last year, and for his commitment to the Chamber for the past several years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours, and we thoroughly look forward to our continued work with him.

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?articleid=3163