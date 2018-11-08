Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce: Mentoring Cayman receives record enrollment

High school can be one of the most challenging periods of any student’s life. Peer and parental pressure and the stress of maintaining good grades can sometimes lead to unintended consequences for even the most talented and goal-oriented students.

Mentoring Cayman, a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, attempts to address these challenges by matching students with mentors in the public and private sectors during a seven-month experience.

Since its launch in 2002, the programme has established more than 700 mentor/student relationships with several students continuing to connect with their mentors for many years after completing high school.

Last week the latest group of students along with their parents were introduced to their volunteer mentors at the Triple C auditorium during a special reception. A record 64 students are participating in the programme this year.

Principals from the public and private sector high schools select the students based on their academic performance and school activities record.

Students complete a profile form that includes their areas of interest. Mentors are paired with students based their areas of interest so that the pairing will have something in common.

The programme runs from October from June of each year. Students meet their mentors once a month for a full school day. They also participate in an education and careers seminar, a networking cruise and a reception hosted by the Governor who has served as a patron for the programme since its launch.

“Education is a key focus of the Chamber of Commerce and the Mentoring Cayman programme is one component of our efforts in supporting and promoting local education,” said Chamber President Paul Byles during his welcome remarks at the opening reception.

“I consider mentoring to be extremely important, not only because of the knowledge and skills students can learn from mentors, but also because mentoring provides professional socialization and personal support to facilitate success in school, at work and in life. Quality mentoring greatly enhances students’ chances for success,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry for their continued partnership as well as the following corporate sponsors: Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company Ltd., Consolidated Water, Cox Lumber Ltd., Knighthead Annuity and Life Assurance and Rocky’s Diamond Gallery.

If your business would like to become involved with the programme either as a mentor or a corporate partner, please contact Nikita Durrant, Programme Coordinator, at 743-9121 or email at programmes@caymanchamber.ky