Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Earth Day Clean Up

For over 21 years the Chamber has encouraged businesses from the private sector and members of the wider community to don a pair of gloves, pick up a trash bag, and head out to local parks, beaches, beauty spots and roads and pick up any unsightly & unhygienic trash.

“We are incredibly lucky to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, so it’s important that we keep our picturesque landscapes and beaches clean and safe for everyone,” said Chamber CEO, Wil Pineau, CCE.

“Unfortunately, litter has become a major problem for the Islands, and it’s only getting worse. Last year our volunteers collected thousands of bags of trash, including things like broken glass, syringes, car parts, and much more.”

“The Department of Environmental Health and various community groups work tirelessly to keep these Islands clean, but there are people living in Cayman that do not respect the environment, and as a result there are still reports of illegal dumpsites scattered across the Islands.”

“Tourism is one of our major industries, but it will start to suffer if tourists arrive to find vast amounts of litter wherever they go. Therefore, we need to work together to raise awareness of littering and ways in which we can reduce it.

Teams of volunteers register for the clean-up and select an area of Grand Cayman that they will focus on cleaning. Each volunteer team are presented with trash bags and plastic gloves, which have been generously supplied by the Department of Environmental Health and Foster’s IGA. Volunteers are also given exclusive Earth Day items, including reusable tote bags and t-shirts designed by wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey.



