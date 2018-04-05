Cayman Islands Chamber launches briefing sessions for key industry sectors

Beginning with financial services on April 18th, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of briefing sessions featuring government’s senior policymakers.

“The sessions focus on specific industries and is a way for us to bring our members closer to the key policy developments which might impact their businesses”, explained Chamber President Paul Byles.

“The policy environment is one of the most important aspects of running a successful business. Business leaders want to know what policymakers are thinking and planning and they want the opportunity to give input as well”, he added.

On April 18th the first breakfast briefing will be held at the Marriott and will feature Dr. Dax Basdeo, Chief Officer in the Ministry of Financial Services as well as the Honourable Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

A second briefing is planned for businesses in the tourism sector later in April which will feature the Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism the Honourable Moses Kirkconnell and other senior tourism officials.

Byles added that in addition to the policy briefings, the Chamber is also currently hosting several stakeholder round table meetings which aim to better understand the state of each industry and the key issues facing the sectors.

“We recently already held a very successful stakeholder round table session with the construction industry from which we have gained valuable insights to be communicated to the government. We will be planning additional stakeholder round table sessions for other sectors and will invite other relevant industry associations to participate in the sessions as well,” said Byles.

IMAGE: Paul Byles President (2018)

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/news/newsarticledisplay.aspx?ArticleID=4210