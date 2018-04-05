Cayman Islands Chamber Council meets with Governor Choudhury for the first time

Chamber President, Paul Byles and members of the Council met with His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury for the first time last month.

The meeting was a joint meeting with members of Cayman Finance, the Chamber and the Governor.

CEO Wil Pineau, Vice-President Woody Foster, Secretary Roz Griffiths and Councilor Mario Ebanks joined Mr. Byles as they welcomed Governor Choudhury to the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Pineau delivered a presentation detailing the work of the Chamber of Commerce, ranging from the advocacy and community work that benefits those residing and conducting business in the Cayman Islands, to the events and programmes that assist in personal and professional development.

The group also presented Governor Choudhury with a copy of the Advocacy Agenda & Action Plan, a three-year strategy which details tasks and goals the Chamber hopes to achieve for the betterment of the wider community.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Mr. Choudhury, and he was very interested in the work that we are doing,” said President Paul Byles.

“We hope that the Chamber and the Governor’s Office can maintain a strong working relationship to ensure that, together, we can implement positive change that will benefit all.”

The Chamber of Commerce plans to meet with Governor Choudhury again as soon as he is fully settled in his new home.

