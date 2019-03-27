Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour recipients to receive medals from HRH The Prince of Wales

From The Cayman Islands Governor’s Office

His Excellency The Governor, Martyn Roper, OBE, has announced the award of Certificates and Badges of Honour to two Caymanians who will receive their awards at the Investiture conducted by HRH The Prince of Wales tomorrow (Thursday, 28 March 2019) at Pedro St James.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson will also receive his MBE from His Royal Highness during the Investiture.

Mrs Felicia McLean is awarded a Certificate and Badge of Honour for services to palliative care in the Cayman Islands.

Mr Andrew Smiley is awarded a Certificate and Badge of Honour for services to sport in the Cayman Islands.

Governor Martyn Roper commented, “I am delighted to announce these awards today for Felicia and Andrew. They are both very well deserved and demonstrate the major achievements of these dedicated and talented Caymanians. These awards are particularly special as the recipients will receive their medals from HRH The Prince of Wales, during the Investiture at the beautiful Pedro St James tomorrow evening. I hope they have a special and memorable evening and that as many as people as possible can witness this historic moment”.

Andrew Smiley: Special Olympic swimmer

Andrew Smiley is the most-decorated Special Olympic athlete in Cayman Islands’ history. He is a pool and open water swimmer who was selected in a global online poll as the recipient of the 2009 World Open Water Swimming Performance of the Year Award.

He specialises in freestyle and open water swimming. He won the 2011 Special Olympics World Summer Games 1.5-kilometer open water swim in Greece.

Felicia McLean: Director of Operations and Nursing, Jasmine Hospice. Felicia started working with Jasmine when it was known as Cayman HospiceCare at the end of 2005. She has provided outstanding palliative care to the people of the Cayman Islands for many years and this is reflected in her appointment as Director of Jasmine.

