Cayman Islands: Celebrate All Things Local with Slow Food Day at Camana Bay

Whether it’s supporting home-grown talent, in the form of young Caymanian chef Jack Barwick who won 2017’s UK Young Chef of the Year award, or showcasing the produce cultivated by an ever-growing community of Caymanian farmers, Slow Food Day at Camana Bay has always been about celebrating what is developed right here in the Cayman Islands.

In preparation for the seventh annual Slow Food Day, Camana Bay and the Cayman Islands’ Slow Food chapter, Slow Food South Sound, have worked together to come up with a day full of activities related to all things local and delicious. The activities on the menu pull together chefs from some of the best restaurants across Grand Cayman, and pairs them with local farmers to produce dishes that show off the tantalising tastes of ingredients plucked from Grand Cayman’s own land and sea.

Save the date for Saturday, April 14, and come prepared to slow down and savour the flavours with Camana Bay.

Slow Food Farm-to-Table Tasting Market

Saturday, April 14

10 a.m.-12 p.m., the Crescent

Cost: CI$10 for a tasting passport

Local chefs from restaurants across Cayman partner with local growers to transform ingredients straight from their farms into deliciously fresh dishes. Guests will be able to watch the chefs at work and taste their flavourful creations, then shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables to cook with at home.

This event is open to the public. Be sure to visit the Cayman Food Revolution booth to learn more about the Seed2Plate school garden programme and pick up your passport (CI$10 each) to enjoy a sample from each participating restaurant.

Food Revolution Kids’ Seed2Plate Workshop

Saturday, April 14

12:30-2 p.m., Gardenia Court

Cost: CI$35 per child

Budding chefs aged 8 to 12 can join Cayman Food Revolution to test their culinary skills with a fun, interactive and educational cooking class. Participants will be grouped into teams and presented with a basket of local ingredients and a recipe to work together to create.

Led by Cayman Food Revolution Ambassador Maureen Cubbon, young chefs will be inspired and educated with culinary skills they can take home with them and afterwards, everyone will have the chance to pot their own edible plant to start a chef garden at home. Net proceeds will benefit the Cayman Food Revolution Seed2Plate after-school programme. To register, email info@bonvivant.ky.

Slow Food Lunch with Jack Barwick (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, April 14

12:30-2 p.m., Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio

CI$50 per person

Join UK Young Chef of the Year 2017 Jack Barwick for a cooking class that highlights local ingredients while demonstrating Indian cooking techniques. As guest chef of Slow Food Day’s Harvest Dinner, Jack has worked with Pani Indian Kitchen’s chefs to prepare an Indian menu full of locally sourced ingredients to please guests. He will bring that Indian influence into Bon Vivant for this lunchtime class, showing attendees how to best combine local ingredients with Indian dishes and techniques to maximise flavour.

The cost is CI$50 per person and includes the lesson, lunch and a beverage presented by West Indies Wine Company. Registration is required; call +1.345.623.2665 or contact info@bonvivant.ky to sign up.

Harvest Dinner

Saturday, April 14

6:30 p.m.

US$150 per person

Join chefs from Camana Bay’s newest restaurant, Pani Indian Kitchen, as they work with local culinary star and guest chef Jack Barwick, recipient of the 2017 UK Young Chef of the Year award, to create a menu for the senses. Enjoy dishes featuring locally grown and sourced ingredients prepared with traditional Indian techniques.

Don’t miss this one-off opportunity to dine under the stars with fellow locavores and enjoy global tastes with a local twist. Spots are limited; tickets are available for purchase at camanabay.com/slowfood.

About Slow Food Day

Slow Food Day has been celebrated in Camana Bay since 2012; this year will see the seventh annual Slow Food Day return to the Town Centre. Slow Food South Sound is the largest chapter for the Slow Food movement in the Caribbean region, with close to 100 members. The day’s events are put on in coordination with the organisation with the aim of raising the profile of farm-to-table dining in the Cayman Islands, celebrating farmers and chefs who incorporate local ingredients into their dishes. The Slow Food movement arose in Italy in the late 1980s as a response to the rise of the fast food industry, and encourages the enjoyment of regionally produced and cooked traditional cuisine.

